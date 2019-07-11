Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been serving relationship goals for over two decades. The married couple both have successful acting careers that ascended the test of time.

Now they’ve decided to launch a multimedia platform to create digital content called, Westbrook Inc. The company will produce old and new content from The Smiths including movies, shows, and more.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will and Jada said in a statement, via Variety. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

Westbrook Inc is the production house for Jada’s critically-acclaimed Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Their goal is to produce diverse content.

Kosaku Yada is the CEO of Westbrook Inc., while Tera Hanks serves as President, with COO Gila Jones, CFO Kevin McDonald and VP of business development Jesse Uram.

