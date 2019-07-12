Tupac Shakur and Madonna shared a lot in common on both a professional and personal level (see: “Madonna MC: 10 Times Madame X Flexed Her Hip-Hop Cred“), so much so that Pac was driven to write a letter to Madonna during his highly-publicized stint in prison back in 1995. Now, following the pop queen’s failed attempt to appeal the sale of it last month, that letter will now go to auction for a starting price set in the six figures.
Tupac wrote this “love letter” during January 1995, a month after he and Charles Fuller had been convicted on rape charges and incarcerated with a multimillion-dollar bail. The three-page note reads very apologetic, mainly because it’s pretty much a “can-we-just-be-friends”-style break-up letter. One of the most prominent points he makes about needing the break came down to race unsurprisingly enough. He writes, “…at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman. Can U understand that? [sic]” He goes on to state that the idea of them basically being a ’90s power couple, him being a West Coast Rap King and her being the Queen of Pop, would’ve made her seem “open & exciting” while making him look as if he’s “letting down” the rap community that uplifted him to that status in the first place. The emotional note is clearly a stamp of decades-old music history, but whether or not it evades the privacy of two pop icons, or if its even worth the minimum of $100,000 USD overall, is still up for debate.
The auction for Tupac’s love note (i.e. “friendzone letter”) to Madonna will go live starting next Wednesday (July 17) over on GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com. Hear the duo’s unreleased remix of her ‘Bedtime Stories‘ album cut “I’d Rather Be Your Lover” below: