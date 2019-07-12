The fashion industry is always a step ahead of itself when it comes to seasonal collections. For instance, even though we’re currently in the heat of summer, Dover Street Market is already prepping for a Fall/Winter 2019 collaboration alongside Gucci.

Gucci’s famed Creative Director Alessandro Michele was at the helm of designing these pieces, offering a unisex collection of ready-to-wear essentials that are aesthetically pleasing from both a color standpoint and the tailoring overall. From pink and blue plaid pieces for the ladies (seen above) to the more Dapper Dan-esque options that would fit into any retro Hip-Hop head’s wardrobe, the result is a well-rounded set of gear that sticks primarily to outwear and tops. Our HERSource readers will definitely find the skirts to be a pretty good fit, and the accessories are also tailored to the fly girls out there who know how to put together a mean ‘fit for any occasion. A flex ahead of the game, indeed.

Dover Street Market’s FW19 collection with Gucci will be available at DSW locations in New York, Singapore, Ginza, London, Los Angeles and Beijing when the shops reopen for the season and via each respective site’s web store.



Images: Dover Street Market