The joint tour between Lil Wayne and blink-182 had some controversy on its most recent show. At last night’s tour stop, Weezy F. Baby announced the show “might” be the last that he does. Fortunately for fans, he has stopped any talk belief in leaving.

“I just want the people to know, if you wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, [filling in],” Wayne said to the Virginia crowd. “That’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour but make some noise to blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go.”

Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019

Wayne is currently scheduled to travel with the rock group through the end of September, with the last show for him aimed for Brooklyn. The next show is set for Saturday in Bangor, Maine.