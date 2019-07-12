R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night (July 12) in Chicago on federal sex crime charges.

Two law enforcement officials report to NBC New York the arrest of the 52-year-old singer by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigation agents in Chicago. He was arrested on sex trafficking charges and will be transferred to New York.

Additional details will be revealed on Friday. Calls made by NBC to the U.S. Attorney office in Brooklyn were not yet returned.

Tia Ewing of Fox Chicago details the charges against R. Kelly are sealed but there are three, with one out of New York City and two in Chicago. He is being held in Cook County Jail currently. The investigation could also include child pornography. In addition, a 13 count indictment was given by a federal grand jury in Chicago for receiving and creating child porn. He also faces obstruction of justice charges.

Source says the investigation also deals with child pornography. #RKelly was arrested in Chicago it’s for receiving child pornography. The investigation is primarily out of Chicago. @fox32news https://t.co/aU53Q4DpbY — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) July 12, 2019

The Source will update this story as details become available.