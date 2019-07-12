Nick Young aka Swaggy P, has a few stories to share about his time in the Bay Area. One story will simply have your reaching for a blunt or two.

Young made an appearance on 95.7 The Game recently and was asked about who rolls the best blunt in the NBA.

After saying he didn’t want to snitch on anybody, Swaggy decided to mention a former coach of his who has already admitted to smoking marijuana: Steve Kerr.

Swaggy P said Steve Kerr rolls the best blunt in the NBA https://t.co/lnBxqkftQW pic.twitter.com/oS77V1dVYB — Dan Le Batard & Stugotz Show Reddit (@LeBatard_Reddit) July 11, 2019

“Probably Steve Kerr,” the former Warrior said when asked who rolled the best blunt in the NBA on The Damon Bruce Show. Though it’s worth noting that he limited it to coaches so as not to snitch.

Kerr has publicly acknowledged using weed in the past, seeking relief for his chronic back pain. During the summer of 2015, Kerr underwent two surgeries on his back. He took a leave of absence that lasted nearly four months.

While he’s an advocate for medicinal marijuana, turning to weed didn’t exactly give him the relief he hoped for.

“I’m not a pot person; it doesn’t agree with me,” Kerr said to Poole. “I’ve tried it a few times, and it did not agree with me at all. So I’m not the expert on this stuff. But I do know this: If you’re an NFL player, in particular, and you’ve got a lot of pain, I don’t think there is any question that pot is better for your body than Vicodin.

“And yet athletes everywhere are prescribed Vicodin like it’s Vitamin C like it’s no big deal.”

Kerr is a players coach and medical marijuana is legal in California, so Young’s claim wouldn’t seem so far fetched.