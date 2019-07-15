A party ain’t a party until Cardi B and Offset come through with Kulture. Reportedly, for Kulture’s birthday party the proud parents dropped a whopping $400K on the party. held Saturday night (July 13) in Manhattan.

The theme for the party was Word Party, which is an animated show on Netflix. According to E! News, Kulture received presents such as a Word Party pendant created by Eliantte & Co.

Although the entire New York City was in a blackout, that didn’t stop them from keeping the party going.

“Thank y’all so much for coming to Kulture’s birthday party,” she said. “It was so lit that I lost my motherfucking nail. Let me tell y’all something, y’all made it lit because the fact that I had got there, the lights went off in the party. It was like a whole hour with no lights, no music. But it was lit!”

She continued, “It got lit again but with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun. And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it’s ’cause of y’all. It was such a fun party. Thank you so much.”

Check out some clips from the party below:

View this post on Instagram She’s the cutest thing ever❤ A post shared by King of Trap ❤ Queen of Trap (@offsetxcardib) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT