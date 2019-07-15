At this point it’s safe to assume that Cardi B will clap back at almost anybody who has something negative to say about her. The Bronx rapper recently dragged The New York Post and attorney Joseph Tacopina, who represents the alleged victims in Cardi’s current assault case.

The publication did a full blown expo on the “Drip” rapper about her attire when she goes to court. They interviewed her stylists, manicurists, as well as Tacopina about her courtroom lewks.

“Cardi treats her trips to the courthouse like a runway show,” Tacopina told the publication. “Here’s a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with felony charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she’s wearing. There’s going to be a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment with her, because it’s not consistent with someone who’s taking this seriously.”

In a since-deleted post, Cardi addressed the lawyer and basically told him don’t watch her, watch TV.

“I don’t dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young fucking lady,” Cardi exclaimed. “Where am I supposed to get my suits from?H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress? That just goes to show you that y’all do this shit for press […] TMZ be knowing what the judge is going to say three days before I go to court because you be going to the press […] Y’all want my name for press.”

She even doubled down on her statement urging her audience to look up the photos where she arrived to court without make up. She also brought up the fact that Tacopina also represents Meek Mill who is now an advocate for prison reform, which Cardi B has publicly supported.

“You are a lawyer that represents an artist that’s standing up for prison reform, something that I have donated money to and you motherfucking worried about what a woman is putting on her body when she goes to fucking court.”

Bardi is facing two felony assault charges and several misdemeanors stemming from an altercation in a New York City night club between two females who were allegedly sleeping with Offset.