It’s official. Making The Band is back!

Diddy took to social media today for one of the biggest announcements for the summer. The Bad Boy mogul is once again teaming up with MTV to bring back one of the network’s most entertaining shows. According to Diddy, it is going to be bigger and better than ever. If you thought the walk to get cheesecake was something, you are in store for something special.

The last time MTB was on television, social media was not as prevalent as it is in this day and age. Therefore, it will be much easier for people to audition. Potential MTB contestants will have to chance to upload auditions by using #MTBcasting. It’s simple.

The Making The Band franchise is known for launching the careers of Da Band, Day 26, Donnie Klang and Danity Kane. The latter group went on to release platinum records and two number one albums under Bad Boy.