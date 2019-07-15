Expect to see fatalities in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie.

In a post on Twitter, Mortal Kombat‘s screenwriter Greg Russo announced the news, reinforcing what other members of the film’s team have been discussing online. “MK WILL be R-Rated,” Russo said, “and for the first time ever fatalities will finally be on the big screen.”

Since it's already been stated by other members of the team, I'm gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I'm not gonna say which ones) You'll just have to wait for the movie & see!!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/aVTewH4t28 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) July 12, 2019

Russo refused to say which fatalities will be brought to the film, but there will almost certainly be several of the classic violent finisher moves for Mortal Kombat fans to get excited about.

It comes as something of a surprise to think that the two original features – Mortal Kombat (1995) and Annihilation (1997) didn’t feature any of the trademark gore and gratuitous violence that comes with the immensely popular video games, but now that is being rectified it suggests a change in perspective, and potentially a brighter box-office return for this franchise.

Little else of the Mortal Kombat film has been revealed so far, but it begins filming in Australia later this year. The only confirmed cast member is The Raid: Redemption’s Joe Taslim, who will be playing the games’ arguably most iconic character, Sub-Zero. An allegedly incomplete Mortal Kombat cast list suggests he’ll be joined by people playing Kano, Sonya Blade, Raiden, and a new character called Cole Turner.