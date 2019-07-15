Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday hit back at President Donald Trump after he tweeted that a group of progressive Democrats should “go back” to their home countries.

“They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe,” Clinton tweeted.

They're from America, and you're right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe. https://t.co/NvsnFSN8mb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 14, 2019

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump’s swipe did not mention anyone by name, but he was apparently referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D- Mich.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. All four are minorities. Trump’s tweet was condemned by Democratic lawmakers as racist.

Trump wrote that these congresswomen are from places with a barely functioning government and yet “viciously” tell Americans “how our government is to be run.”

Omar, who is from Somalia, is the only member of “The Squad” who was born outside the U.S.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia. Her family fled the war-torn nation, initially finding refuge in Kenya before migrating to the U.S. as refugees in the early 1990s.

Trump’s attack on the first-year lawmakers has been met with universal pushback from the Democratic Party.

When I call the president a racist, this is what I'm talking about We must stand together for justice and dignity towards all. https://t.co/lweeJk7NoF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 14, 2019

lf you think Trump would back down, think again.

So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

At this point in the political game, Trump is who he is, the best thing we can hope for, is that the rest of the country realize it as well.