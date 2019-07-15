Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday hit back at President Donald Trump after he tweeted that a group of progressive Democrats should “go back” to their home countries.

“They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe,” Clinton tweeted.

Trump’s swipe did not mention anyone by name, but he was apparently referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D- Mich.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. All four are minorities. Trump’s tweet was condemned by Democratic lawmakers as racist.

Trump wrote that these congresswomen are from places with a barely functioning government and yet “viciously” tell Americans “how our government is to be run.”

Omar, who is from Somalia, is the only member of “The Squad” who was born outside the U.S.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia. Her family fled the war-torn nation, initially finding refuge in Kenya before migrating to the U.S. as refugees in the early 1990s.

Trump’s attack on the first-year lawmakers has been met with universal pushback from the Democratic Party.

lf you think Trump would back down, think again.

At this point in the political game, Trump is who he is, the best thing we can hope for, is that the rest of the country realize it as well.

 