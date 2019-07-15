The House Seek to Condemn Trump for Attacks on Congresswomen of Color

The House Seek to Condemn Trump for Attacks on Congresswomen of Color

The President has been using Twitter to hurt people all year, and this weekend he returned to the social media platform, weaponizing his tweets against four congresswomen of color known as the “Squad”: Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

And even if the House Democrats were at odds before, they are now united against the POTUS. They will soon bring up to vote a formal resolution that will condemn Donald Trump for his racist tweets against the four. The resolution will be sponsored by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

All weekend various members have been blasting Trump from their personal/government issued accounts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of the first.

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand,” Pelosi wrote in a Dear Colleague letter. “Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets.”

How was his tweet xenophobic?

Mr. Trump told the women in a tweet that they should “go back” to the “corrupt” countries they are from.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Three of the women that he is targeting in this post were born in this country. Rep. Tom Malinowski, a white Polish immigrant, clapped back.

Unlike 3 of the “Democrat Congresswomen” Trump attacked today, I was actually born outside the US. Does he think I should go back? This is exactly the sort of rhetoric that inspires disturbed people to violence, against Jews, Muslims, Sikhs – anyone they see as the “other.” — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) July 14, 2019

On Monday, Pelosi took her outrage from social media and to the Hill. She wanted her colleagues to be assured that the entire caucus would be used to support the four first-term lawmakers.

“Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks,” Pelosi said in her letter.