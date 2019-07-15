The upcoming release of Bond 25 next year will introduce something much greater than James Bond’s sixth decade as the world’s greatest spy. In a role that many were for certain would go to Idris Elba, the first Black 007 has finally been announced and it won’t be Idris or any other male for that matter.

Meet actress Lashana Lynch, your next Agent 007.

Officially succeeding Daniel Craig, Lynch will star as a character named Nomi in Bond 25 that will take over the 007 title in future films following James Bond’s retirement in Spectre. The plot details are still under wraps for the most part, but according to Metro this new development has been confirmed through a rewrite of the script by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This will mark the first time that both a Black lead or a female will play the titular role in the 57 years since the first movie premiered in 1962.

Here’s how Metro is reporting the big reveal will go down:

“James Bond fans will know that the spy retired at the end of Spectre and as Bond 25 opens he will be living a life of luxury in Jamaica. However soon we will return to MI6 in London and the insider reveals that ‘there is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says “come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman’.”

For those that have doubts as to whether or not Lashana Lynch can lead a big franchise like this, keep in mind that she’s also connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Captain Marvel, and will also play a secret agent yet again in the upcoming FX series Y based off the comic series Y: The Last Man. Sounds like she was built for a role like this if you as us.

Bond 25‘ will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘True Detective‘), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Killing Eve‘) and is expected to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Are you ready to see a Black 007? Let us know over on our Facebook and Twitter!