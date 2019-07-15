Recognized for her legendary career as an award-winning rapper and Hall of Fame-inducted writer, Missy Elliott is finally giving us what we’ve been waiting for since 2005: a new album! Thankfully we know for sure that it’s officially happening thanks to her latest cover story for the new issue of Marie Claire.

Yes, believe it or not it’s been 14 years since Melissa Arnette “The G.O.A.T.” Elliott dropped her last full EP, The Cookbook. The time was filled with a few hit singles, including “Ching-a-Ling” and “Shake Your Pom Pom” in 2008, “WTF (Where They From)” in 2015 and just two years ago with “I’m Better” in 2017. Following her induction last month into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, this news comes as even more of a reason to appreciate one of the pioneer female MCs in the game.

For this album, she tells Marie Claire that it’s time to make street dudes enjoy dancing again, even using references to days of Soul Train. If we know Missy, that could even be a clue to her eclectic creative direction for the album’s rollout. Only a few words though from the Queen herself in reference to what she wants fans to say after giving the record a full spin: “There’s no one like Missy. No one.” Never was a question!

Read the full cover story over on Marie Claire. Fingers crossed we’ll see a release date for the new album this year!