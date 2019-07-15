Boxing legend Pernell Whitaker is dead after he was hit by a car Sunday night in Virginia Beach. He was 55-years-old.

TMZ details area officials received a call at 10:04 PM, the officers who responded to the scene found a man in poor condition who was Whitaker. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the boxer at the scene, however, Whitaker died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and spoke with officers, there are no details if he was arrested.

Whitaker was part of an autograph show in Virginia a day prior to his death. While there he snapped a photo with Floyd Mayweatehr Jr. who shared it on Instagram.

During his career, Sweet Pea won world titles in four different weight classes – lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. During his career that ran from 1984 to 2001, Sweet pea was 40-4-1. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006, was the 1989 Fighter of the Year, and won a gold mdeal at the 1984 Olympics.