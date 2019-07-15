Pharrell and adidas are debuting four new colorways for the SolarHu Glide silhouette, and it also features a cool campaign starring one of the greatest examples of #BlackGirlMagic: track & field star Tori Bowie.

The three-time Olympic medalist shows us how it’s run and done in all four “Greyscale” colorways seen here. Available in “White,” “Off-White” — there’s definitely a difference! — “Grey” and “Core Black,” each shoe is built from a mesh/Primeknit construction and designed with a fully tonal upper. The Continental rubber outsole mixed with the BOOST build makes it easy to see how these could be lightweight on your feet. We’re not saying you’ll be Tori Bowie fast by copping a pair, but you’ll definitely get some mileage off these if you plan on hitting the tracks for a few laps.

All four colorways in the adidas PW SolarHu PRD “Greyscale” Pack drop on July 20 for $160 USD, available at select adidas retailers like Sneakersnstuff. Check out your options and Tori Bowie in the lookbook below:

Images: adidas