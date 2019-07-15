Roddy Ricch revealed he had a recent conversation with the 6 God himself. Drake has introduced the world to a number of new artists including Partynextdoor, Blockboy JB and more. He continues to hop on tracks to expand fan bases. The Billboard resident often receives praise from peers and friends for his willingness to collab. Roddy Ricch is next up.

juss talked to Drake…. it’s lit — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) July 13, 2019

The California rapper has been racking up the hits after the success of “Die Young,” and Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In the Middle.” The latter song peaked at 26 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Catch him on Mustard’s Perfect 10 album.

Drake recently announced the return of the OVO Fest. The 9th annual festival will be a week-long event. It will commence on July 29. The first week will consist of OVO Basketball from July 29-August 2, followed by the OVO Summit on August 2. During the announcement, Drake surprised his fans by bringing the Millennium Tour to OVO Fest. Fans will get to see their favorite 2000s artists. From B2K and Pretty Ricky to Mario, Lloyd and more. The final day of the festival will feature Champagne Papi himself. Expect to see some special guest as well. In the past, Kanye West, J.Cole, Lil Wayne have made cameos at the Toronto festival. Roddy Ricch can cement himself on that list if he touches the OVO stage.