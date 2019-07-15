Solange dropped something extra special for all the soul seekers out there earlier this year with her critically-acclaimed visual album When I Get Home. To extend the harmonious moment and continue the vibes altogether, the youngest Knowles sister will be screening a “director’s cut” version of the short film at various art museums and theaters across the U.S. & Europe starting this week.
“WHEN I GET HOME” Extended Directors Cut featuring a brand new scenes a new score and re-mastered will be RELEASED DIGITALLY EVERYWHERE AUGUST 5TH!! w/ special screenings at museums and theaters in US and Europe… and i got so much Joy and Gratitude in my heart about the hopes that every body and they mama will see iiiit 🖤 I feel so much thanks to every hand who lended itself to its creation , im so proud of the work we’ve done…the worlds we created….the ship we sent out into the universe…our black planet ! ahhhhhh mark ya calendarsss 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤😭😭😭 i love and appreciate u all so much !!!
The extended version of When I Get Home is set to include new scenes and musical arrangements that will boost the film’s runtime to 41 minutes compared to the original 33-minute length.
Here’s what Solange had to say about this special release in an official statement:
“When I was younger I would fear what the people called the Holy Spirit and what it would do to the men and women around me. I never wanted it to catch me, and was terrified on how it might transform me if it did! Much of this film is a surrendering to that fear. After a really tough health year and the loss of the body that I once knew, the film is an invitation for that same spirit to manifest through me and the work I want to continue to create.”
— Solange
The summer museum tour kicks off this Tuesday (July 17) in her hometown of Houston, Texas, extending throughout August before ending things this coming October by returning to Texas for Chinati Weekend. Full schedule below:
July 17 – Houston, TX @ Museum of Fine Arts
July 18 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Museum
July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Art Museum
July 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ LACMA
July 19 – Paris, FR @ CEST: Maison Européenne de la Photographie
July 26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Museum of Art
July 28 – Boston, MA @ The Institute of Contemporary Art
August 1 – Miami, FL @ PAMM Free Community Night
August 2-8 – New Orleans, LA @ The Broad Theater
August 3 – Chicago, IL @ MCA
August 3, 14 & 24 – Baltimore, MD @ BMA Lexington Market
August 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BlackStar Film Festival
August 30 – London, UK @ V&A
October 13 – Marfa, TX @ Chinati Weekend, Chinati Foundation
RSVP for a screening right now via Solange’s social media (seen below). For those that can’t make it, the ‘When I Get Home‘ extended cut hits streaming services on August 5.