A new contender is almost ready to make its way into the ever-growing streaming service war.

WarnerMedia revealed the name for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. While no pricing details were announced, HBO Max will attempt to compete with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and the new Disney+ platform.

HBO Max is set to launch sometime in Spring 2020. WarnerMedia’s decision to use its already established HBO branding could help attract new subscribers who are familiar with the premium network’s prestigious history, which includes The Wire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Band of Brothers. And perhaps even more importantly, HBO Max will be the only place you can watch all 236 episodes of Friends after Netflix recently paid $100 million to maintain the rights for just one more year. Apart from the iconic sitcom, viewers will also be able to stream shows from Warner’s impressive collection of networks: The CW, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, TNT, and of course, HBO.

Pricing for the new service has not been announced, with more details to follow later this year, a WarnerMedia spokesman told AFP.

The launch of HBO Max will see WarnerMedia become the latest media-entertainment conglomerate to move into on-demand streaming, as consumers shift away from traditional “linear” television and hefty cable TV bundles.

The announcement indicates parent company AT&T will offer a single streaming product, expanding on its existing HBO service, rather than a separate service with content from its newly acquired Time Warner and Turner television operations.