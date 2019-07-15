Young Thug gives his take on a fellow ATLien.

During Pride Month, Lil Nas X came out to the world revealing he was gay. The “Old Town Road” artist received a ton of support from his musical family. Miley Cyrus said she was proud of his bravery after coming out. In addition, Irv Gotti stated that no one will have a problem with Lil Nas X coming out. The rap community, along with the rest of the world has progressed and accepts people for who they are. Young Thug had a different opinion about the Billboard chart-topper.

The Grammy Award-winning artist sat down with No Jumper recently and gave his take on Lil Nas X’s decision to come out.

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days—motherfuckers is just all judgement,” he told Adam 22. “It ain’t even about the music no more. Soon as the song comes on everybody’s like ‘this gay a** ni**a.”

Thugger has always been an expressive figure in Hip-Hop. He has remained true to who he is despite judgment from fans or anyone else. According to Irv Gotti, Rap as a genre has shifted into a judgment-free zone as an entirety. Of course, one can expect a few to lack the progressive mindset of acceptance. Although Thug offers his support, he sees people judging a fellow Atlanta artist for his sexual orientation rather than his art. Throughout all of this, “Old Town Road” remains number 1. Lil Nas X is only three weeks away from having the longest running number one song on the Hot 100 charts. If anything, judge him on his success.