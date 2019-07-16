Beyoncé’s has revealed the album, The Lion King: The Gift. Beyoncé has executive produced the album and we will premiere the music video for “Spirit” that will air later on tonight on ABC Network at 8 EST. The music video is directed by Robin Roberts. There will also be an exclusive interview with Queen Nala herself. Also, with the hit single “Spirit,” she has surprised us with an album that is a Love Letter to Africa. As the premiere of the remake 3D live film of The Lion King, she will release it on the same day it will premiere.

There will be special guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Burna Boy, Jessie Reyez, Tierra Whack, Blue Ivy Carter, Wiz Kid, and more.

Peep the tracklist and album cover below.