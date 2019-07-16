Gearing up for the premiere of Disney’s The Lion King remake on Friday, Beyoncé drops the official music video for “SPIRIT,” the lead single off her companion album to the film, and it’s sure to get you amped for what’s expected to be the family film of summer 2019.

For those that don’t know by now, the R&B/pop queen voices adult Nala in the live-action/CGI reboot. Not only does she also sing on the official soundtrack as well, which features her beautiful duet with Simba voice actor Donald Glover for a remake of the classic song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” Queen Bey has also curated a completely different side project as mentioned above called The Lion King: The Gift that features solo songs, collaborations and tracks from other artists that coincide with the themes of The Lion King altogether. “SPIRIT” is a clear example of that, focusing on uplifting lyrics and a core theme of accepting and embracing your destiny. The video itself is eye-grabbing as expected, and even features a cameo from superstar-in-waiting Blue-Ivy Carter, who’s clearly been taking tips on showmanship from her award-winning momma. The choreography seen throughout delves heavily into African praise dance, adding yet another culturally significant aspect that seems pulled straight from the fictional world of Pride Rock.

Watch Beyoncé’s new music video for “SPIRIT” above, and be sure to go see ‘The Lion King‘ when it hits theaters this Friday (July 19).