After debuting his first signature shoe with Nike last month, Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking his “firstborn” to the big screen by linking with Paramount Pictures for a Coming to America-themed iteration of the Zoom Freak 1.

The inspo derives from the Eddie Murphy-led comedy being Giannis’ favorite film. The colorway is lifted from that classic “She’s Your Queen to Be” scene, where Murphy is suited up in a clean black tux with a leopard fur stole hanging off his shoulder. The animal print is veiled under the mesh black upper, and it all comes together with a “Coming To America” stamp in gold across the tongue. Gold accents are in place to signify the opulent range of bling Prince Akeem rocks throughout the film, and if you really want to get technical the white portions line up with the Oxford shirt he wears under the suit. A well thought-out look indeed, even down to the collar! The set will also come with matching apparel that includes a track jacket, T-shirt, shorts and a cap that each incorporate a similar design motif as the sneakers.

Expect the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Coming to America” collection to arrive on August 2 at select retailers and Nike.com.