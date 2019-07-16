Jharrel Jermone Gets Emmy Nomination for Lead Role in ‘When They See Us’

The Emmy nominations are in and fans of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us will be pleased to know that Jharrel Jerome, who portrayed Korey Wise of the Exonerated Five, earned a nod for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Jerome’s performance was a highlight of the docu-series as it highlighted the importance of mental health and portrayed Korey’s horrific time in prison for over a decade for a crime he had no connection to. The Bronx actor’s performance also stood out because he was the only actor to portray his character as a child and an adult.

Co-star Niecy Nash, who portrayed Wise’s mother, also earned her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

This isn’t Jharrel Jerome’s first major nod or being apart of a critically acclaimed project. He previously starred in he Oscar-winning film Moonlight.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror”

“Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“KingLear”

“MyDinnerWithHerve”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Reality Competition

Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Sandra Oh (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Kristin Scott Thomas (“Fleabag”)

Fiona Shaw (“Fleabag”)

Emma Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Robert De Niro (“Saturday Night Live”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Peter MacNicol (“Veep”)

John Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live”)

Adam Sandler (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rufus Sewell (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives” (Food Network)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” (Netflix)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau

Bell” (CNN)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden (“The World’s Best”)

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game Of Games”)

Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Who Is America?” (Showtime)