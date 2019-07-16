As we draw near to a close on a decade there will be many who make their lists for the best Hip-Hop albums in the timespan. Without a doubt Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city will deserve a slot. The classic is still bringing records and just tied a record that is held by Eminem’s The Eminem Show.

The project is arguably Lamar’s best work and now is the second Hip-Hop studio album to spend 350 weeks in the Billboard 200 charts.

.@kendricklamar‘s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ has now spent 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. It joins ‘The Eminem Show’ as the only hip-hop studio album to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2019

The album was powered by singles “B*tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” and “Swimming Pools” and originally released in October of 2012. The album won Soul Train and BET Hip-Hop awards for Album of the Year and was also nominated for Album of the Year by the Grammys.