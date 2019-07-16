Now that the NBA has shuffled all the stars around, NBA 2K20 is beginning to provide us with a glimpse of the virtual league with the release of their player ratings for the upcoming season.

Monday night, the 2K team held a digital show to unveil the ratings with LeBron James once again having the highest rating of an individual in the game at 97. Rounding out the top three is Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

First Look at the next chapter #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/L9BGGF1FqV — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 7, 2019

The top 10 highest rankings are rounded out by Kevin Durant (96), James Harden (96), Stephen Curry (95), Anthony Davis (94), Paul George (93), Damian Lillard (92) and Joel Embiid.

You can check out the duo rankings along with 11-20 below.