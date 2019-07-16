The worlds of gaming and fashion have merged thanks to Endless Runner, a cool 16-bit video game concept by Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh that’s innovative, creative and wildly addictive.

The retro-themed graphic design is inspired by the LV Men’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway show that Virgil presented earlier this year. The game was created to help promote the collection’s recent debut in-stores and online. Basically, you play as the “Endless Runner” in a very Super Mario Bros.-esque style of gameplay. You can’t stop moving forward, but you can control how the player jumps, slides and collects LV-shaped tokens the way you’d grab rings in Sonic The Hedgehog. If you have some time on your lunch break, or even in the middle of your summer shopping day, definitely take some time to get warped into the fun.

Play ‘Endless Runner‘ right now by clicking here, and shop the FW19 collection by Louis Vuitton at the NYC pop-up and online.