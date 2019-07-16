Megan Thee Stallion is joining forces with Hype Williams to adapt her critically-acclaimed Fever mixtape to a movie.

The H-Town Hottie made the announcement on her Instagram page yesterday with a teaser trailer and the caption read “coming soon.”

From the looks of the preview, the Megan/Hype collaboration will draw inspiration from Tarantino. Da Baby and Juicy J both make cameos in the Kung Fu/Foxy Brown-inspired teaser.

Today’s children may not know how big of a deal it is for a new artist to link up with the likes of the legendary, Hype Williams. He has helmed work for other legends including Tupac Shakur, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and the list is endless.

There’s no tentative release date for this highly-anticipated project, but the Hotties are ready to end their Summer with a bang.

In other, Megan Thee Stallion related news, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper fueled the MoneyBaggYo dating rumors after officially declaring him a “Hot Boy” in a recent post. They’ve both claimed to be single in interviews, but they sure look Instagram official.