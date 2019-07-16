When 13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix a couple of years ago, the show received backlash around the depiction of the lead’s graphic suicide on screen. In the episode, the lead character played by Katherine Langford (who plays Hannah) is seen cutting her wrist with a razor blade, and then bleeding out in a bathtub. Though no statistics have been confirmed, various counselors, educators, and health professionals blame the show for teen copycat suicides.

In response to this, Netflix has essentially remixed the scene, two years after the streaming service premiered it.

“We’ve heard from many young people that ’13 Reasons Why’ encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” said in a statement from Netflix execs. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

The scene now depicts the actress looking at her own reflection in a mirror and then her parent’s reaction. The actual suicide is no longer in the series.