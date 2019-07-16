After years of anticipation, the revival of Nickelodeon’s classic ’90s cartoon series Rocko’s Modern Life is finally happening, and Netflix will be the official home for the reboot when it arrives later this summer.

*chanting* WE LOVE ROCKO! #RockosModernLifeStaticCling comes to Netflix on 8/9 📺 pic.twitter.com/ydYE3wZ9SV — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 16, 2019

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling was first previewed back in 2017 during San Diego Comic Con, and it features our favorites characters discovering life in the Digital Age after being gone for 20 years. Where has Rocko been, you’re wondering? Outer space!

Take a look at the plot description for the upcoming animated film, via the official press release:

“Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

Rocko creator Joe Murray returns to direct the film, and the original voice actors from the series when it aired in the ’90s also return to reprise their roles. We can’t wait to see the O-Town gang unite once again!

‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling‘ arrives on Netflix starting August 9. Peep the trailer for the reboot above, and take a look at some classic scenes from the show’s first season below: