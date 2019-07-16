Former Fugee member, Pras, is hoping to “reinvent” himself with the release of his forthcoming album, Elon Musk. With the release of this collection, he’s hoping to pay off his child support and other legal bills.

The rapper’s lawyer, Judith White, attended a Manhattan Family Court hearing asking the judge to lower his child support payments. He currently pays his ex, Angela Severiano, $4,800 a month for their son, Landon.

”My client is aware that he has to reinvent himself… so that he is able to pay money for this child and he is doing everything in his ability [to do that] such as attempting to release a new album called ‘Elon Musk,’” White told a judge.

“He hit a very hard low and is attempting to bring himself up in the best way he knows, through his art.” White added, “Right now he simply has no income.”

Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, found himself in hot water after allegedly assisting in the laundering of $73 million into the United States in a billion-dollar embezzlement scheme connected to Malaysian businessman, Jho Low.

But his ex can care less about his legal woes. Severiano’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, asked the judge to toss Michel’s motion to get his child support lowered since he hasn’t provided financial documents to prove that he actually has no income.

“We have no idea what his income is. We have no idea what the sources of his money are because he has not provided a sworn affidavit,” Wallack said. “How is he traveling? How did he fly to town for this appearance? How did he fly to Washington DC three times in the last two months?” he asked. “How is he supporting his lifestyle? He is releasing a new album.”

“It’s preposterous to sit here and say, through his attorney, that he has no money and no access to money,” Wallack added.

Pras told the Post outside of court that he doesn’t have access to his $100 million fortune because the feds seized $75 million and his manager, who is currently locked up, ran off with the rest and some financial statements.

“I’m doing everything I can. I’m not trying to not pay child support. The best thing I can do is work on my creative,” Michel said. “Hopefully it will be successful and then once it’s successful then everything will be back to normal.”

“For six years we have no problem. I paid [child support]. I am not trying to run away from my responsibilities,” Michel added.

Pras claims he’s currently living with his mother and his loved one’s chip in for his cost of living.