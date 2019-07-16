R. Kelly returned to federal court in Chicago, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and hoping to be granted bond by Judge Leinenweber. Ultimately the R&B legend was denied bond and will remain at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kelly was detailed as “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” prior to his bond denial.

“This risk of obstruction is real. This risk is ongoing. This risk is heightened by the defendant’s fame and power,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull told Judge Harry Leinenweber.

Krull added that Kelly has the power of witnesses and victims to this day, which was opposed by Kelly’s attorney, who added that R. Kelly would not run from the law if released.

“Unlike his most famous song — ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ — Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly.”

“How could he flee? He has no money,” Greenberg added. “There’s no evidence that he’s a risk to minors at all at this point.”

Greenberg’s statements were not enough to get R. Kelly his release after he received indictments for crimes in Brooklyn and Chicago. The Chicago crimes can give Kelly 195 years in prison, with some charges holding a mandatory minimum of 10 years. The 13 counts in Chicago involve child pornography, enticing a minor into illegal sexual activity and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The charges in New York carry separate sentences that can tally up more decades on racketeering charges.

To the Chicago charges R. Kelly entered a plea of not guilty today.

Co-defendants in the case are his manager Derrel McDavid and employee Milton “June” Brown.

Seen at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse were R. Kelly’s girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary.