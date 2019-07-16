Skullcandy to Celebrate Music and Culture with ’12 Moods’ in Chicago

If you happen to be in Chicago this weekend for ComplexCon be sure to pop up on Skullcandy at booth F4 to take part in the 12 Moods.

12 Moods is an activation that will celebrate the blend of music, culture and board spots. The campaign will bring Bold Tangerine, Elevated olive, Fresh Mint, Empowered Pink and Independent Purple to the scene and also a new music video from Tommy Genesis.

The 12 Moods product will be available in small quantity to those in attendance. Included in that release will be the Independent Purple Crusher Wireless for $149.99.

12 Moods is supported by a crop of rising talent in rapper Rico Nasty, Dreamville duo Earthgang and more. You can learn more about the program here.