As we hit mid-July, that means its almost Madden season.

EA Sports has today revealed the Madden 20 player ratings, highlighted by four superstars who earned the coveted 99 overall rankings.

Among them: Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Donald won NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, while Mack had 12.5 sacks in his first Bears season, Hopkins finished with ridiculous numbers (115 catches for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Wagner had more than 130 tackles for the third straight season.

A few players came in right under their 99 overall rating. Those at 98 overall include Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. Madden NFL 20 cover athlete Patrick Mahomes rating is a 97.

Last year, seven players reached the 99 Club, but only one of them managed to maintain their max rating for a second year. The creators of “Madden NFL 20” say they want the game to feel more realistic this year, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between players.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by preordering the $80 Superstar Edition.