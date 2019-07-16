Tay K’s trail is set to begin as jury selection started on Monday in Tarrant County. The Texas rapper is accused of killing a man at 16-years-old, the story would be the subject of “The Race,” a viral hit, which music video showed Tay-K posing next to a wanted poster of himself.

The rapper, born Taymor McIntyre, is now 19-years-old and according to NBC Dallas is getting ready to go to trial for the killing of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. The murder is said to have occurred during a home invasion.

Tay-K was originally released on house arrest, however, he cut off his monitor and went on the run. During his flee from officials, he allegedly killed another man, a photographer from San Antonio that he hired to take pictures of him. In addition, Tay-K also allegedly robbed and attacked a 65-year-old man in an Arlington Park.

“The Race” has now been viewed over 174 million times on Youtube and victims and their families are now looking to sue the rapper and his promoters for the revenue made off rapping about the crimes committed.

Tay-K’s trial is estimated to last one week with opening statements and testimonies to start Tuesday (July 16). Tay-K is currently facing 40 years behind bars.