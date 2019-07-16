Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently sitting in prison for federal racketeering charges but his girlfriend, Jade, is still holding it down for him in the streets.

After getting two tattoos of the rapper, one being a portrait, it appears that she may have gotten more ink in his honor.

In a new video posted to her Instagram story, Jade looks like she has a new tattoo of the rainbow-haired rapper on her shoulder. In the video below, it’s unclear what the tattoo is but DJ Akadmiks, who is a reliable Tekashi 6ix9ine source, confirms that the tattoo is connected to the rapper.

Jade has been pretty low key ever since Tekashi got indicted. She is one of two bartenders involved in the assault case with Cardi B that the “Bodak Yellow” is currently being bashed for because Jade’s lawyer accused her of treating the courthouse like a runway.

Cardi clapped back saying that she doesn’t dress inappropriately, and the attorney Joseph Tacopina should be more focused on the case than her attire.