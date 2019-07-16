Trey Songz is fighting hard to get his domestic violence case dropped.

The singer was accused of assaulting a woman named Andrea Buera after he allegedly got upset at her for looking at other men at an NBA All-Star event in Los Angeles last year.

“I was attending an after-party when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me and ultimately, he knocked me to the ground. While I was on the ground, he continued punching me,” she previously stated. “And he did not stop until his security guard pulled him off of me.”

Songz has denied the allegations and says he’s being “lied on.” The Blast reports that the “Bottoms Up” singer is attempting to get the whole case tossed, citing that it was self-defense. Trigga claims he “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonable necessary to protect himself.”

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” Trey previously wrote on Twitter.

The case is still open.