After much anticipation following leaked images and a bunch of sneak peeks, the collaborative collection between LACOSTE and Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR* brand is not only official but making its way to shelves very soon. Take a look at the full set before it arrives in stores this week.

The 16-piece capsule collection features a good range of essentials. From T-Shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, a cardigan and a tracksuit set that make for ultimate summer-ready apparel to bucket hats and socks to compliment your look altogether, there’s a little bit of everything included in this offering. Of course, a nice range of polos shirts are also featured to give the set a signature LACOSTE feel, and the color palette seen throughout — “Litchi” (dusty pink), “Geode” (beige), and “Mascarpone”(off-white) are the standouts for sure — adds some ’80s-inspired retro flavor and just a mix of hues appropriate for the current season at hand. From the streetwear crowd to the tennis aficionados, and of course Team GOLF WANG, this set is beyond impressive and might be the illest collab to drop so far this summer. Props, Ty!

Shop the Lacoste x GOLF le FLEUR* collection by Tyler, The Creator starting tomorrow (July 17) at the brand’s retail locations, online store and concept shops across the globe. Peep the extensive lookbook below:



Images: LACOSTE