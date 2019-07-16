The Wu-Tang Clan finally got the recognition they deserve as Hip Hop trailblazers in the documentary, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

The four episode documentary series features interviews of all of the rap group’s members, as well as affiliates and collaborators of the group. The docu-series had a strong production team as well as involvement of the whole Clan, so it was entertaining for an audience of all ages.

On top of critical acclaim, the documentary series earned an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Writing In A Nonfiction Program.” Wu-Tang Clan collaborator and Mass Appeal investor, Nas, took to Instagram to congratulate the New York rap group and his team for all their hard work on the film. “Big Up and Congratulations to The WU ! Congrats to Sacha Jenkins & @beetsaladbar & the Mass Appeal Massive #ofmicsandmen The Wu-Tang Clan Documentary Emmy Nomination. If you haven’t peeped Doc it’s streaming now on Showtime.”

Hopefully the Wu can secure a W on the big night.