ABC Network has officially joined the Beyhive.

The television network sat down with Beyonce for the world premiere of “Spirit.” The song is the lead single on the upcoming soundtrack for The Lion King. Queen Bey stars at Naila in the film. Knowles-Carter opened up about the film as well as its star-studded soundtrack during an ABC special with Robin Roberts. In honor of Queen Bey, the network has changed its Twitter to ABeyC.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she said. The Lion King film takes place in Africa and is a classic amongst 80s and 90s babies alike. Beyonce also added the artistic expression that stems from the continent led her entire curation of the soundtrack. In order to do so, she collaborated with a number of talented African artists including WizKid, Tiwi Savage, Tekno and more.

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it,” she told ABC News.

The soundtrack also features Beyoncé’s better half, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharell, Childish Gambino, who stars in the film and many more. The Lion King is sure to be a family affair. The movie hits theaters Friday, July 19. Aside from Knowles and Donald Glover, the film features Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more.