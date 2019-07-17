It’s about five more months left of the year, and the race to get Donald Trump out of the White House has already begun.

The Democratic party is receiving lots of celebrity endorsement. According to filings by the 2019 Federal Election Commission, Barbra Streisand donated $1,000 each last quarter to the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

Anna Wintour and Shonda Rhimes have both made donations to candidates also. Bernie Sanders is noticeably missing from the list, but Cardi B just put his campaign in the eyes of millions of young people.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time,” Cardi wrote. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

“Our fight for justice is far from over,” Bernie wrote.

