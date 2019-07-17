Drake once notoriously said, “If I die, I’m a legend.” But what happens when hip hop artists and other celebs don’t die and instead, just get old? That’s the question that several internet users have hoped to answer with FaceApp’s “old age” filter, a filter that adds about 60 years onto a person’s age.

The staff at Buzzfeed compiled a list of some of today’s hottest celebrities to see what they would look like in their golden years. Most, such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, get the standard treatment with bags around their eyes and slightly sagging skin. Justin Bieber, however, bears and an uncanny resemblance to Tom Selleck while Will Smith doesn’t seem to age at all. Cardi B looks a little worse for the wear, but can still rock a tight purple dress in her senior citizen years, as can her sometimes rival Nicki Minaj. (Rihanna, unfortunately, looks like her dentures may be coming loose in her age progression prediction.)

For the male celebrities, the app’s standard go-to seems to be a white beard, with both Chris Evans and Drake looking suspiciously like Sean Connery.

Beyonce, on the other hand, somehow manages to look a lot like her mother while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still looks a lot like himself.

Former President Barack Obama, who would be 117 if 60 years was added onto his current age of 57, looks eerily similar to Yoda from Star Wars.

For the full lineup, check out the list on Buzzfeed.

Will our favorite celebs eventually match up with their time-lapse prediction? Only time will tell.

FaceApp is a mobile application for iOS and Android developed by Russia company Wireless Lab which uses neural network technology to automatically generate highly realistic transformations of faces in photographs. The app can transform a face to make it smile, look younger, look older, or even change gender. It is available for download on both IOS and Android operating systems.