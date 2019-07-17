For a while now, Chance The Rapper has been teasing the world what his official debut studio will drop sometime in July. The Grammy-award winner took his talents to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to announce the project’s title and release date.

Chance first let Fallon show off the cover of the project. The cover is a photograph of a hand holding up a transparent CD covered with raindrops. Then looking directly in-camera for dramatic effect, he announced:

“My name is Chance the Rapper and I will be releasing my debut album on July 26, entitled The Big Day.”

The Big Day will hit is set to drop on July 26. Fallon also revealed the album’s cover art. Leading up to this, Chance has released “Groceries” featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz.

“I’ve been waiting to make an album for a long time. So, the process has been just me being back in the studio all the time. Just making two songs a day. And trying to have fun,” said Chance in May. “But at the same time, I understand that it’s going to be more. More songs. More flexes. More dancing. Just more. It’s my album.”

Chance also told Jimmy Fallon that his pal, The Lion King star, and occasional collaborator Donald Glover/Childish Gambino got him a gig on the recent The Lion King remake.