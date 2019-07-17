Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are getting involved in the attempt to free A$AP Rocky from a Swedish jail. It was previously reported that he was facing inhumane conditions, but those claims were later refuted by a Sweden authority.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York says the Congressional Black Caucus will “continue to weigh in forcefully” until we say #FreeFlacko backward.

“The situation with ASAP Rocky is unfortunate, it’s outrageous, it needs to be addressed,” Jeffries explained. “You can expect that members of Congress, particularly those of us who are part of the Congressional Black Caucus, are going to continue to weigh in forcefully until ASAP Rocky is free.”

Jeffries added that Rep. André Carson has been applying the pressure on the State Department to stay on top of the Swedish government and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of State delivered a statement addressing the Swedish government over Rocky’s alleged treatment. “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” a spokesperson for the department said. “We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”