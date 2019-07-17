Da Brat has a longstanding history with Jermaine Dupri, so it’s natural to wonder what were her thoughts when the clip of him saying the current state of female rappers is a bunch of “strippers rapping.”

She wasn’t known to spit provocative lyrics but she didn’t agree or disagree with his remark. She simply saluted him for his genius and getting the conversation started.

“That’s not what he said,” Da Brat told TMZ, adding that Dupri’s interview with People TV had been edited, and didn’t include a question that asked him to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

“Everything Jermaine Dupri does is done strategically,” she told TMZ. “He knows what he’s doing; he’s a genius. You should be thankful that the conversation is even started now…‘cause now the focus is absolutely on [female rappers].”

In other words, the veteran female rapper is insinuating that the Hip Hop icon’s words were “absolutely” taken out of context.

“I love Jermaine Dupri,” she concluded. “He’s very smart at what he does and there’s always a method to his madness.”

During a recent sit-down with People TV, Dupri was asked to name his favorite woman rapper in the game. “I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper,” Dupri responded. “For me, it’s like strippers rapping.”

Cardi B was one of the first to respond. “First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend, you know what I’m sayin’? And second of all, it seems like that’s what people wanna hear,” she said.

Bhad Bhabie also responded and Ari Lennox dropped a freestyle aimed at Dupri. Although he did ruffle a few feathers, is it safe to say that JD set a higher bar for female rappers to follow moving forward?