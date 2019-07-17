Drake is Being Sued by Fan Who Was Injured at 2016 Concert

Drake is on the receiving end of a lawsuit after a woman was injured at one of his shows.

The Blast has received court documents that state a woman, Amanda Giovacco, is suing Drake for an incident at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Also named in the suit is Joseph Picco, an employee of MSG, and Live Nation Worldwide. Giovacco went to the Drake show at the Garden in August of 2016.

The lawsuit states Giovacco was injured by a beer bottle. It reads she “was violently struck by a beer bottle that was thrown while attending the DRAKE concert, was maliciously and without just cause or provocation, subjected to a battery.”

Drake and the co-defenders are being held responsible for not being able to stop “aggressive and/or violent behavior at the concert, they knew drake has history of violence at his concerts, providing a dangerous weapon at Drake’s concerts.”

The lawsuit states the Garden was overcrowded, provided too much liquor to fans and did not “provide monitoring and surveillance of the premises during the concert so as to prevent aggressive behavior from escalating.”

The result of being struck by the bottle is said to include serious personal injuries, traumatic brain injury and seizures, which have not allowed her to attend med school.

For Drake, he is getting ready to participate in his first show in a while, taking the stage at the OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto.