The director of a social service agency in Iowa was removed after he continuously sent emails containing the late Tupac’s music and lyrics to staff members.

The Associated Press reports Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven often sent emails containing content of the West Coast legend, eventually leading to complaints by lawmakers. After the complaint, he sent another to 4,300 staff members, which eventually led to his dismissal on the next business day.

Foxhoven is 66 years of age and is a self-described huge Tupac fan. His fandom included “Tupac Fridays” being an event at work and playing the music in the office, rapping lyrics with employees and also having Tupac-themed cookies that had “Thug Life” placed on them.

After his release, the agency released 350 pages emails to the AP that had the words “Tupac” or “2Pac.” In addition to his love for the rapper, Foxhoven used the rapper and his lyrics – such as It’s time for us as a people to start makin’ some changes” – as an attempt to improve the culture of the company.

The call for Foxhoven’s resignation came by Governor Kim Reynolds on June 17, a day after he sent a celebratory email for Tupac’s birthday. Many are believed to enjoy his merger of HIp-Hop and work, making for the environment to be lighter in a stressful setting.

“I love your 2pac messages … and the fact that you still send them (despite the haters) makes me appreciate them even more,” employee Lisa Bender wrote to Foxhoven.

The details on if the removal of Foxhoven and the infusion of Tupac into work culture have not been linked together. However, the close proximity of the birthday celebration and the resignation have raised caution flags. The governor’s office did not confirm the association between the two.

“As the governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction,” said spokesman Pat Garrett.

There are additional controversies in the agency, which include difficult contracts with managed care companies, trial about the mistreatment of boys at a state facility and more.