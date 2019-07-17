Kyrie Irving is preparing to release a new set of colorways for his latest signature shoes with Nike, and the theme for this drop centers around the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series Spongebob Squarepants.

The pack gives us designs inspired by five main characters from Spongebob — the show is one of Irving’s favorites of all time — including Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Crabs, Sandy and of course the series’ titular character. The silhouettes chosen for this collab are the Kyrie 5 and summer-ready Kyrie Low 2, and each option incorporates a signifying detail that’s specific to the character. From the wavy Swoosh on the Spongebob iteration to the money-green inner lining on Mr. Krab’s version, nothing goes unnoticed in terms of the creativity put into these kicks. With this collection, in addition to the Rocko’s Modern Life reboot arriving this summer, it’s looking like all of our childhood faves are making a return for summer ’19.

Kyrie Irving’s “Spongebob Squarepants” pack, featuring the Kyrie 5 and Kyrie Low 2, arrives this August. Peep the preview below:



Images: Roc Nation Sports