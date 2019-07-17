Lil Baby and Gunna have an admirable bromance, and the Quality Control rapper just revealed one reason why.

During a sit down with 16 Bars, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he used to pay his pal $100 to write his songs for him which helped develop his spitting skills.

“[Gunna] was already rapping so I kicked it with him and started f*****g with him. Then I started rapping, and he actually started to helping me rap,” Lil Baby reveals. “I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I never put the songs out but like when I first started rapping I used to pay him like $100 like ‘I’ma give you a $100 write something for me so I can try to learn to go in and record it.’ I ain’t never recorded the songs and put them out but that’s how I used to practice and try to get it right because I just started rapping out of nowhere.”

None of the songs Gunna wrote for baby were actually recorded. They were used more as reference tracks. But their Drip Harder collaboration project is a clear demonstration that Gunna is actually a pretty good teacher.

Watch the interview below in its entirety where Lil Baby talks about the beginning stages in his music career.