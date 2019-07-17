The early 2000s introduced many advancements in the technology and overall design of sneakers, yet few have come close to comparing to the innovative and futuristic appeal of Nike’s Shox TL silhouette. With the shoe having made a major comeback in 2019, it looks like today’s wave of sneakerheads will be able to relive the Shox hype by way of cool colorways like this upcoming “Sunrise” iteration.

A play off the equally-classic Air Max Plus “Sunset” colorway, this color theme for the Shox TL incorporates a gradient fade that brings to mind that “magic hour” when the sun rises on a new day. The orange, red and yellow combo is a vibrant mix that generally looks dope on any sneaker, and the black accents seen on the overlays, midfoot Swoosh and signature Shox sole adds a clean contrast that balances out the look perfectly. Even though this one is inspired by the rising sun, this shoe is fresh enough to rock all day long.

The sunrise-themed Nike Shox TL colorway seen here will retail for $170 USD when it drops on Nike.com in the very near future. More pics below: